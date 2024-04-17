Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.16. 735,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

