Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 2.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares dropped 2.4% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 11,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 635,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The company had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

