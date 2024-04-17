Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $560,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

PYLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

