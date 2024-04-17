Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,021 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kadant by 640.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $2,702,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Kadant Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KAI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $291.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,865. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.19 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.53.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

