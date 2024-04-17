Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

HBAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 5,796,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,344,955. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

