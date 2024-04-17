Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

