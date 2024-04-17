L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $200.34. 915,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,702. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

