Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 1,295,216 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 428,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 6,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

