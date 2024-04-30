Verasity Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $52.81 million and $8.32 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002246 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

