Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $3.80 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $36,356,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.47. The stock had a trading volume of 317,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,493. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

