NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.55

NULS (NULS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 127,356,315 coins and its circulating supply is 108,350,207 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

