Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 39.7% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00011079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $148.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00127801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.23017432 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 998 active market(s) with $188,609,006.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.