Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 3,699,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

