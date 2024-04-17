Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,117. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

