iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 413,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,993. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.