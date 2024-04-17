Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) to Hold

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($136.94) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £115.43 ($143.69).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
