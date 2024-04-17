Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,901. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

