Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,709 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,364 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $820.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.55.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

