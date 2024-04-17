Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,388 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $31,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last quarter.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

