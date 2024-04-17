Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.19. 177,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,523. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

