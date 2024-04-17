Invesco LLC Sells 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invesco LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after buying an additional 763,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $498.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.