Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,229. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

