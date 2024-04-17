T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

