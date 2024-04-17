ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $6.34 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 118.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. ERC20 has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $22,200.76 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 86.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,296.52 or 1.00124085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00285818 USD and is up 737.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $23,906.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

