Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,810 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.