Allen Capital Group LLC Has $231,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,242 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,638,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 701,710 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.