Contact Gold (CVE:C) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.04

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 130010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Contact Gold Stock Down 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Contact Gold Company Profile

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 261 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 792 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

