Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

