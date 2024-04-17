Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 488,479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

