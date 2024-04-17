Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.21. 29,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 144,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Better Choice Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

