Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

