Intrust Bank NA Purchases 288 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

