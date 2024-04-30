Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.04

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 16879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

