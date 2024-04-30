Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 564,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

