Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $200,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 954,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

