SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 15,598 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of MNST opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

