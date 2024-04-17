DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.18. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHIL

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.