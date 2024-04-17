Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,838,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,168,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 179,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 162,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

