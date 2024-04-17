Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco increased its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

