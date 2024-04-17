Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.06

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 44283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

The company has a market cap of C$859.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2301741 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,047.20. In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,163.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $348,645. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

