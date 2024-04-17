Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Trimmed by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

