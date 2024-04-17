GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 59,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.
GameStop Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:GME opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.76 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
GME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
