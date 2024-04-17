Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Highway has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Highway stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Highway Company Profile

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.