Vinci SA (VCISY) to Issue Dividend of $0.93 on May 10th

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9262 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Vinci Stock Down 0.4 %
VCISY opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.
About Vinci
