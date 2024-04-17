Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,444,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 969,306 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,779,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 657,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $2,924,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.