Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
