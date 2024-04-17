Keel Point LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

