Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Expands By 7.6%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %
FLYLF stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Missed Taiwan Semi’s Rise? Try United Microelectronics
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.