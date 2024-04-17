iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

