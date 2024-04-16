Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,648 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,321 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 3,765,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,199. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

