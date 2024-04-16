Iris Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 23,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 14,386 call options.
Iris Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
IREN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 4,730,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.69.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
